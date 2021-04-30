Mumbai Indians (MI) face off against rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 27 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The MI vs CSK clash will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 01, 2021 (Saturday). The record champions have made an inconstant start to their season but are in the playoff spots for the time being. Meanwhile, the three-time winners are looking like their old selves again and are at the summit of the team standings. Ahead of the game, here are some picks to select your vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team captain and vice-captain. MI vs CSK, Delhi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Meanwhile, Dream11 fans should continue reading to find out who can be your best pick as captain and vice-captain while you select your fantasy team for this game. Notably, the selection of captain and vice-captain is crucial when it comes to earning rewards in Dream11. Captain fetches you 2x points, while for vice-captain, you get 1.5x points and picking the right players for these two slots while making your fantasy team could make all the difference. Here are the two suitable players for the slot. MI vs CSK Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

MI vs CSK Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Moeen Ali

The English all-rounder has been sensational this season and should be selected as the captain for your MI vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team. Moeen Ali has performed well with the bat as well as the bat and is one of the star players for CSK this season.

MI vs CSK Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Rahul Chahar

The Indian spinner has been the pick of the Mumbai Indians bowlers this season and makes a great case for the MI vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team vice-captain spot. Chahar is the leading wicket-taker for MI and will be key in stopping the aggressive CSK batting order during the middle overs.

MI vs CSK Probable Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C, WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi.

