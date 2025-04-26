Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will be hosting Lucknow Super Giants in the 45th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition. The Hardik Pandya-led MI will start the game as firm favourites. The five-time champions are on a four-match winning streak, and a victory here will put them in a solid position in the IPL 2025 standings. Digvesh Rathi Wins Man of the Match Award in LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Match.

The Rishabh Pant-led LSG, on the other hand, have struggled with their form in recent IPL 2025 games. The Lucknow-based franchise will look to return back to winning ways when they face the Mumbai Indians. LSG have already defeated Mumbai once this season and will look to repeat this again. With the IPL 2025 points table getting heated up, this match becomes crucial.

MI vs LSG Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have played against each other seven times in the Indian Premier League. Out of these, Lucknow has secured six victories. Mumbai has won only one match.

MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Key Players

Player Rohit Sharma Nicholas Pooran Jasprit Bumrah Aiden Markram Suryakumar Yadav Digvesh Singh Rathi

MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Key Battles

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be the biggest threat for the Lucknow Super Giants top order. Bumrah has the ability to take wickets from ball one, and he is a proven match-winner with the ball. Lucknow's top order has been performing consistently in the IPL 2025 season. The battle between them will be a treat to watch. Suryakumar Yadav is arguably the best player against the spinners at the moment. The MI batter has a wide range of shots, which makes him even more dangerous. His matchup against Lucknow leg spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi will be a crucial contest.

MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

Mumbai Indians will face the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2025 match, which will be hosted at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 27. The MI vs. LSG IPL 2025 match will begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Lucknow Super Giants Beat Mumbai Indians by 12 Runs in IPL 2025; Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Digvesh Rathi Guide LSG to Thrilling Win Against Five-Time Champions.

MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the MI vs LSG live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but they would require a subscription for the same.

MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Impact Players

Rohit Sharma might be the impact player for the Mumbai Indians while chasing the target. Vignesh Puthur might be the second choice for the five-time champions if they are defending the target. For Lucknow Super Giants, Ayush Badoni or Prince Yadav could come in as the impact players.

