Rohit Sharma playfully taunted Shardul Thakur after he arrived for training ahead of the MI vs DC IPL 2025 match. The former Mumbai Indians captain was seen sitting beside Lucknow Super Giants mentor Zaheer Khan when Shardul Thakur arrived for training at the Wankhede Stadium and he greeted him saying, "Kya re a hero, abhi aa raha hai. Ghar ka team hai kya? (Hey hero, you're coming now. Is this your home team? The Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder let out a smile upon seeing Rohit Sharma at training. Mumbai Indians lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 on April 27 at the Wankhede Stadium. Vision, Stability and Perfect Timing: Matthew Hayden Lauds Mumbai Indians Opener Rohit Sharma’s ‘Well-Measured’ Knock vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rohit Sharma's Playful Remark as Shardul Thakur Arrives for Training

