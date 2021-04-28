Mumbai Indians take on Rajasthan Royals in match 24 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The MI vs RR clash will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 29, 2021 (Thursday). Both sides have made a poor start to the season and will be aiming to get some consistency. So ahead of this fixture, we bring you the weather report in Delhi and how the pitch could behave at the MI vs RR game. MI vs RR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions but are yet to click this season as, despite the opening order playing at their usual standards, their middle and lower order has failed to make any significant contributions so far. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals after the loss of some key players have also suffered in the batting and the bowling department but after a win over KKR, will look to extend the winning run.

Delhi Weather Report

Delhi Weather

The temperature in Delhi on April 29, 2021 (Thursday) for the MI vs RR clash is expected to be around the early 40 degree and late 30 degree Celsius mark. This is the first day game at the venue and teams fielding first will struggle due to the heat. There are no chances of rain so an entire match can be expected without any interruptions.

Pitch Report

The strip at Arun Jaitley Stadium is known to aid the bowlers and both pacers and spinners can get purchase off the wicket. Batsmen will need to get themselves set on the crease before thinking of a big score. The temperature won’t drop much during the latter stages of the game but if present, dew could play a major factor in the match.

