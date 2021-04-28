Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will be having a face-off with each other in the 24th game of IPL 2021. The match will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This season, both teams have the same number of points in the IPL 2021. But that does not mean that both of them are among the top four on the points table. Mumbai Indians is placed on number four whereas, Sanju Samson's RR is placed on number seven. Now, in this article, we shall have a look at the preview of the game. MI vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 24.

MI vs RR Head-to-Head

So in the head-to-head record, both MI and RR are at par with each other. Out of the 25 games played between the two, both have won 12 games each and one of them ended with a draw.

MI vs RR IPL 2021 Match 24, Key Players

The key players in the tie are Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah from the Mumbai Indians. Sanju Samson and Chetan Sakariya from Rajasthan Royals are the key players.

MI vs RR IPL 2021 Match 24, Mini Battles

It would be interesting to watch the battle between Suryakumar Yadav and Chetan Sakariya. Rohit Sharma vs Chris Morris will be another good battle to watch.

MI vs RR IPL 2021 Match 24 Venue and Match Timing

The match between MI and RR will be held at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi. The match will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will happen half an hour earlier.

MI vs RR IPL 2021 Match 24 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports is the official broadcaster for IPL 2021. So fans can watch the live telecast of the MI vs RR match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels. Live streaming online of the MI vs RR match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

MI vs RR IPL 2021, Likely Playing XIs

MI Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

RR Predicted XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

