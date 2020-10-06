Mumbai Indians (MI) registered a convincing win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the match number 20 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). Set a target of 194, Royals could manage only 136 in 18.1 overs. Jasprit Bumrah picked four wickets as Royals batsmen barring Jos Buttler looked at bay. The win takes Mumbai Indians to the top of the IPL 2020 points table while Rajasthan Royals drop to seventh place. Kieron Pollard Catch Video: Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Takes Blinder to Dismiss Jos Buttler, Sachin Tendulkar Can’t Stop Praising him!.

Following the win, MI captain Rohit Sharma said, “we strive to be out there and play well. We have a lot of quality and it's about getting the job done. They all have a lot of confidence. They're all talented and they can take the game away on their day and it's all falling into place. The conditions are helpful here for the quick bowlers. It was nipping around to start with and it's good to have bowlers who can exploit the conditions. We also worked a lot on our fielding, because it's one of the controllables in the game and we made it a point to do that well.” Kartik Tyagi Quick Facts: IPL 2020 Salary and All That You Need to Know About 19-Year-Old Rajasthan Royals Bowler.

Buttler was the only shinning star in the Royals batting line-up. The right-hander scored 70 off just 44 balls, which included four fours and five sixes. Meanwhile, check out the stat highlights from MI vs RR IPL 2020 match. Hardik Pandya Survives Jofra Archer's Beamer But Suryakumar Yadav Hit With Bouncer During MI vs RR IPL 2020 Clash (Watch Video).

# Suryakumar Yadav scored his 8th IPL fifty, unbeaten 79 is his highest score in the league

# Jasprit Bumrah (4/20) registered his best bowling figures in the IPL.

# Since 2017, Rohit Sharma has been dismissed ten times by leg-spinners in the IPL

# Jos Buttler scored his tenth IPL fifty

# Buttler has now scored three back to back fifties against Mumbai Indians.

# This was Mumbai Indians’ 11th win over Royals in 21 matches.

Earlier, thanks to Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 79 off 47 balls, Mumbai Indians posted the big total. Suryakumar smashed 11 fours and two sixes during his stay. He was well assisted by Hardik Pandya who scored 30 off 19 balls and finished unbeaten.

