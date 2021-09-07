The Indian team pulled off a spectacular win over England yesterday in the fourth Test of the five-match series at the Oval and discussions about this side being the best in the world have also surfaced online. Having been bowled out for just 191 in the first innings, the Indian team staged a remarkable comeback to set a daunting 368-run total first and then bowl England out for just 210 runs on the final day. This victory was applauded by many on social media and some hailed the current Indian side to be the best in the world at the moment. One of them was BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. Ganguly, a former Indian captain, too was pleased with the way India approached this match and eventually won it and he congratulated the team, following their 157-run victory. India, with this win, now have got an unassailable 2-1 lead with the fifth match remaining. India Win by 157 Runs: Cricket Fraternity Shower Praises on Virat Kohli’s Team Following Epic Win Against England at the Oval

Taking to Twitter he had written,"Great show ..The skill is the difference but the biggest difference is the absorbing power of pressure..Indian cricket is far ahead than the rest." India vs England 4th Test 2021 Day 5 Stat Highlights: Visitors Win At Oval After 50 Years To Take 2-1 Lead In Series

See his tweet here:

Great show ..The skill is the difference but the biggest difference is the absorbing power of pressure..indian cricket is far ahead then the rest @BCCI — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 6, 2021

But the interesting part of this story is right here. Michael Vaughan, who has been very active about sharing his thoughts on this ongoing series, now decided to correct Ganguly's tweet. Here's what he wrote:

In Test cricket .. not White ball cricket 👍 https://t.co/t5M3HQTB1c — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 6, 2021

Vaughan nonetheless too heaped praise on the Indian team for this memorable win on Monday. He had written, "Sometimes you have to accept that a Team is better than you when the pressure is on … India are better when it really matters. "

Sometimes you have to accept that a Team is better than you when the pressure is on … India are better when it really matters … #Fact #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 6, 2021

The Indian team have had a fantastic 2021 where they have secured Test wins in Australia and now in England. Placed at the second spot behind New Zealand in the ICC Test Rankings, the Indian team has attained new heights this year. But in ODIs, they are placed at number four, and in T20Is, they are second behind England in the ICC Rankings. Notably, India have not won an ICC trophy in limited-overs cricket since 2013, when they beat England to win the Champions Trophy.

