India displayed sensational character on the fifth and final day of the 4th Test to defeat England by 157 runs at the Oval Stadium as a spirited bowling performance saw Virat Kohli’s men bowl out England on a pitch that favoured the batsmen for the most part. With this win, the visitors have taken a 2-1 lead in the five-match series heading into the last game in Manchester. IND vs ENG Day 5 Highlights.

Starting the day at 77/0, England looked in a great position to grind out a positive outcome on the final day but the hosts as it has been accustomed to them in recent years, crumbled under pressure, throwing away wickets for cheap and eventually the match. Meanwhile, India once again showed their character, registering a win which at one stage looked impossible. England vs India Test 2021: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Fastest Indian Pacer to Reach 100 Test Wickets Mark.

It was once again an aggressive bowling performance from the visitors which has got them a win on the tour as they took 10 wickets in the final day to go 2-1 ahead in the series with everyone contributing. Meanwhile, here are some stats from the final of India vs England 4th Test from the Oval Stadium.

India defeated England by 157 runs to take a 2-1 lead in five-game series

This is India's first win at the Oval in 50 Years

Jasprit Bumrah registered his 100th wicket in Test cricket

Bumrah overtook Kapil Dev to become the fastest Indian pacer to reach 100 wickets

Rory Burns Scored his 11th Test fifty

Haseeb Hameed registered his 4th Test half-century

England’s opening pair stitched a 100-run partnership against India in 4th innings for the first time since 1964

With India leading the series, England will hope to pull themselves back in the final game which is scheduled to start from September 10 in Manchester. India will be without head coach Ravi Shastri due to his positive COVID-19 diagnosis and time will tell if that will factor in the final outcome of the match.

