The Indian team on Monday, clinched a memorable win by 157 runs against England in the fourth Test to take a 2-1 series lead. The bowlers were absolutely spectacular on the fifth day, taking all ten English wickets as the hosts could only score 210. With the final Test in Manchester remaining, this result ensures that India cannot lose the series anymore. India had many heroes in this Test match, from Shardul Thakur and Rohit Sharma to Cheteshwar Pujara, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja, all of whom supported in this memorable win. ‘Lord’ Shardul Thakur Funny Memes Go Viral After Indian Cricketer Shines With Bat and Ball During IND vs ENG Oval Test Match

Great show ..The skill is the difference but the biggest difference is the absorbing power of pressure..indian cricket is far ahead then the rest @BCCI — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 6, 2021

What a comeback! 🇮🇳👏🏻 The boys just kept bouncing back after every setback. What a way to stamp authority on the last day when England were 77/0. Way to go guys! Let’s make it 3-1. 😀#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/tHjrtE5Bo8 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 6, 2021

Well played India, well Captained @imVkohli and amazing skill and guts from a few individuals. Also well played @root66 & England! Great ad for our beautiful game! Excited for the finale — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) September 6, 2021

That is a proper Test win .. !! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 6, 2021

Comeback karke consistently jeetne waale ko #TeamIndia kehte hain. So proud of this Team #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/cEJUvLvpeX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 6, 2021

This is a very special Test Match win. After being 127/7 on the first day, not many teams can make a comeback and win a away test the way Team India have done. That is why this is a very special Indian Team. Congratulations to everyone for playing their part in a memorable win. pic.twitter.com/9XDJCCrAwC — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 6, 2021

Proud to be part of another memorable victory! Incredible fight and belief shown by the entire team. Onwards and upwards! 🇮🇳#InItTogether #AlwaysBelieve #IndVsEng pic.twitter.com/NXQqCVfDsk — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) September 6, 2021

Individual commitments to a group effort. That’s the definition of this Team. This is Team India. Absolute Fearless. 🇮🇳💪pic.twitter.com/9iRxyAvAfF — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) September 6, 2021

No Doubt……. Indian bowlers are the Best at the moment…..👌 What a comeback @BCCI and I really enjoyed the whole match….. Test is Best….👊🏻👊🏻#INDvsEND #ENGvIND — 𝑫𝒊𝒎𝒖𝒕𝒉 𝑲𝒂𝒓𝒖𝒏𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒏𝒂 (@IamDimuth) September 6, 2021

If Lord’s was special, today’s win at The Oval is spectacular. #TeamIndia thrives on challenges and loves to overcome them. Congratulations to the entire group for an incredible performance. @Jaspritbumrah93’s journey to 100 Test wickets has been phenomenal #ENGvIND — Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 6, 2021

What a win! Outstanding victory for India 👏🏻👏🏻 #ENGvIND. Flat track, conceding 1st innings lead… and yet ended up winning the Test Match. Superb 👊🏻 @BCCI — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) September 6, 2021

Congratulations to this amazing team 🇮🇳 👏 So proud of you boys 😊 pic.twitter.com/o8HtRH7ilo — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 6, 2021

So proud of the boys for playing exceptionally well. Congratulations Team India 🇮🇳Many more to come #INDvENG 🙌 https://t.co/TccP9nhmqM — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 6, 2021

This victory feels sweeter 🤩 The aggression. The confidence. The intent.🔥 pic.twitter.com/MWOeqr1Fo6 — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) September 6, 2021

We needed to respond, and the only way we were going to do it was as a team. We will enjoy this moment and look to finish things on the best note in the 5th 💪 pic.twitter.com/mlNkPQiwNi — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) September 6, 2021

Well done boys! You have dominated the game truly & completely. Keep rocking! 4th test — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) September 6, 2021

946 test wickets sitting in the dressing room,but no problem taking 20 wickets for this youngistan. Dominating the game despite losing first inning. Proud proud of this Indian team @BCCI Great win! 🇮🇳 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 6, 2021

