Mitchell McClenaghan Hilariously Shuts Down a Troll Who Asked About His Retirement Plans

New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan is quite an active user of social media and often grabs headlines for his off-field antics. The left-arm fast bowler is known to have a great sense of humour, using which he has shut down many trolls in the past. In fact, his user name on Twitter reads mitch_savage which should warn all the trollers. However, one Indian social-media user to pull McClenaghan's leg by asking him about his retirement plans. Well, the cricketer did'nt take long in resoonding and his reply left the other netizens in slpits. Mitchell McClenaghan Self-Isolates for 14 Days After his Return from Pakistan's T20 League.

The chapter began when the Kiwi star posted a tribute message for his former teammate Craig Cachopa who recently brought curtains to his domestic career. McClenaghan heaped praises on the former cricketer and called him one of the greatest 'blokes.'

One of the greatest blokes I’ve had the pleasure to share the park with and call a dear friend. So sad your leaving 😭😭😭 Your leadership and ability to bring a team together even in the darkest of times is second to none and will be sorely missed. Cheers to you @CraigCachopa https://t.co/9fU5TvKHi2 — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) March 30, 2020

Seeing the message a Twitter user asked the 33-year old when he will bid adieu to the game.

Well, what follwed after that was absolutely hilarious as the left-arm pacer showcased his wit and brutally shut down the troll. He wrote: “When you can grow a proper moustache”.

When you can grow a proper moustache 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/3pH655WQj7 — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) March 30, 2020

McClenaghan played his last international match back in 2018. Since then, the speedster has been seen in action in various T20 leagues around the world like Indian Premier League (IPL) and Big Bash League (BBL).

Meanwhile, all the major cricketing events and tournamentes have come to s halt amid the coronavirus pandemic. Even the 2019-20 edition of Plunket Shield, New Zealand's premium First- Class tournament was also called off in the middle.