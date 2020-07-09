London, July 9: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday announced a 24-member training group that will prepare behind closed doors for the ODI series against Ireland.

England and Ireland are scheduled to play three ODIs with all the matches to be hosted at Ageas Bowl in Southampton on July 30, August 1 and August 4 respectively.

"The group, along with a separate white-ball management team, will live, prepare and train on-site at the Ageas Bowl. Two intra-group warm-up matches will take place on 21 July and 24 July," the ECB statement read. England vs West Indies Live Score 1st Test 2020 Day 2.

The final squad for the series will be named at a later date, after the completion of warm-up matches. The squad sees the return of Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow, both of whom were overlooked for the ongoing three-match Test series against West Indies.

Also, there is still no place in the squad for opener Alex Hales, who continues to be frozen out of the national setup after testing positive for recreational drugs just before the 2019 World Cup, which hosts England eventually won.

England's ODI Training Group: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent), Henry Brookes (Warwickshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Tom Curran (Surrey), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Laurie Evans (Sussex), Richard Gleeson (Lancashire), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Sam Hain (Warwickshire), Tom Helm (Middlesex), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Matthew Parkinson (Lancashire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Phil Salt (Sussex), Reece Topley (Surrey), James Vince (Hampshire), David Willey (Yorkshire).

