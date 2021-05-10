Veteran speedster Mohammed Shami believes that India have a potent bowling attack currently which can trouble the best of the batting line-ups. The right-arm pacer has been a cornerstone of India’s bowling attack for a while, and his numbers are exceptional across formats. Other than Shami, fast bowlers like Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have also done well while donning the national jersey. Moreover, rookies Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan were also impressive during the Test series against Australia earlier this year and that too, in the absence of key stalwarts. Shami reckons that due to the variety in India’s bowling contingent, opposition teams find it difficult to prepare wickets when India travel overseas. India’s Predicted Playing XI for ICC World Test Championship Final: Probable Indian Cricket Team Line-Up for Summit Clash Against New Zealand.

“I have always felt this way. Be it our spinners or our pacers our unit is such that it confuses those foreign teams as to the kind of wicket they should prepare for us. If they give us a spinning track, they know that Indians are famous for their spinners,” Shami said in a conversation with Cricbuzz.

“They know our batting might but now they are troubled by the bowlers too, unable to understand how they should manage our bowlers. ‘Should we give a spinning track or seaming track, they are confused.’ We accept that we have 3-4 quality spinners and 3-4 quality pacers, now you give us whatever you want to,” the 30-year-old added. Who Is Arzan Nagwaswalla? Here’s All You Need to Know About the Standby Pacer in India Squad for ICC World Test Championship Final.

Meanwhile, Team India is gearing up for the ICC World Test Championship final which takes place next month. The summit clash gets underway on June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The WTC final will be followed by the five-match Test series against England. Hence, Indian pacers must be raring to take the field with such action in England waiting for them.

