Mumbai, December 11: So far, there have been only Australians in the top five list of most run getters in Tests in The Gabba. Let's look at them.

Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting (Credit: 9newsaustralia Twitter)

The former Australian skipper has scored 1335 runs in 17 matches, with a staggering average of 63.57, included four hundreds and ten fifties. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: Mohammed Siraj Opens Up After Facing Sanction in Aftermath of Heated Altercation With Travis Head.

Michael Clarke

Michael Clarke (Picture Credit: Mufaddal_Vohra/Tiwtter)

Clarke played ten Test matches at this venue, where he made 1030 runs, and has an average of 103, his highest score here is 259 not out, with five hundreds and two fifties for Australia.

Greg Chappell

Greg Chappell (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

Chappell scored 1006 runs here, with an average of 111.77, and had five hundreds and four fifties.

David Warner

David Warner During His Final Test Match (Photo Credit: @ICC/twitter)

The southpaw batter has scored 963 runs in 11 matches for Australia. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: Adam Gilchrist Heaps Praise on Australia Captain Pat Cummins’ Performance in Adelaide Test, Says ‘He Was Outstanding’.

Steve Waugh

Steve Waugh (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

Waugh has played 17 Test matches for Australia and scored 915 runs.