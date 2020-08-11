Marnus Labuschagne leads the scoring charts for most runs scored in ICC World Test Championship 2019-21. The 26-year-old Australian has scored 1249 runs in just nine Test matches while England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who played four more Tests, is 118 runs behind. Fellow Australians Steve Smith and David Warner are in the top four and England captain Joe Root makes the top five run-getters of the ICC World Test Championship, which will run until next year. Mayank Agarwal is the highest-ranked Indian at sixth with 779 runs from nine matches. Take a look at top 10 run-getters in the World Test Championship so far. ICC World Test Championship 2019–21 Points Table Updated: England Move Past New Zealand to Take Third Spot Following Series Win Over West Indies.

Indian captain Virat Kohli is 10th in the list with 627 runs. Australia, England and India have three players each in the top 10 of most runs scored in the ICC World Test Championship with Babar Azam the only batsman for another nation. The ICC World Test Championship started with the Ashes 2019 last August and will be played until June 2021 with the final of the Test Championship set to be held from June 10 to 14 next year. Take a look at the top 10 run-scorers in ICC World Test Championship 2019-21. ICC World Test Championship Schedule 2019-2021: List of Cricket Matches to Be Played Under WTC.

Most Runs Scored in ICC World Test Championship 2019-20

Sr No Player Matches Innings Runs Highest Score Average 100 50 1 Marnus Labuschagne (AUS) 9 15 1249 215 83.26 4 7 2 Ben Stokes (ENG) 13 24 1131 176 53.85 4 4 3 Steve Smith (AUS) 9 14 1028 211 73.42 3 5 4 David Warner (AUS) 10 18 881 335* 55.06 3 1 5 Joe Root (ENG) 12 23 828 77 37.63 0 8 6 Mayank Agarwal (IND) 9 14 779 243 55.64 3 2 7 Rory Burns (ENG) 10 19 731 133 38.47 1 5 8 Ajinkya Rahane (IND) 9 14 715 115 59.58 2 5 9 Babar Azam (PAK) 6 10 689 143 86.12 4 3 10 Virat Kohli (IND) 9 14 627 254* 52.25 2 2

This is the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championships and features the top nine test playing nations, viz., Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies. New Test entrants Afghanistan and Ireland have been excluded from the Championship while Zimbabwe has resumed playing cricket after a suspension.

A total of 72 Test matches will be played in the tournament with each team playing six Test series each (both home and away). Top two ranked teams at the end of the tournament will then qualify for the final at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

