Indian cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni has a very successful international career and now is making waves in the corporate world also with his different ventures. Although he had success in the business world also, he is finding it difficult to deal with one particular business – a deal with Aarka Sports to set up cricket academies around the world. Mihir Diwakar and Soumya Vishwash of Aarka Sports allegedly signed an agreement with Dhoni in 2017 to run a cricket academy globally. According to the contract, Aarka Sports was obligated to pay a franchise fee and share profits. But the partners allegedly did not honour the terms and that caused serious losses to MSD.

Despite repeated reminders, the terms and conditions specified in the agreement were allegedly disregarded, prompting Dhoni to revoke the authority letter granted to the firm on August 15th, 2021. Dhoni also sent several legal notices but to no avail.

Finally, M.S. Dhoni filed a criminal case against his former business partners in a Ranchi court. Dhoni has alleged that they duped him of over Rs 15 crore by not honouring a contract to set up cricket academies. Dayanand Singh of Vidhi Associates who represents Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the case said they were deceived and cheated by Aarka Sports, resulting in a loss exceeding Rs 15 crore.

