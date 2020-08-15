New Delhi, August 15: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday announced his retirement. Dhoni posted a video montage with pictures at different points of his career on his Instagram account. "Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired (sic.)," Dhoni wrote in the caption.

The 2011 World Cup-winning captain is yet to give details of the development as to whether he is retiring from the game entirely or if he is only bowing out from international cricket. MS Dhoni Announces Retirement from International Cricket, Likely to Continue Playing in IPL.

MS Dhoni's Instagram Post

Dhoni is currently part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) training camp at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai and is expected to lead the team in the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League which is set to start on September 19 in the UAE.

His future with the Indian team has been a subject of intense speculation. His last appearance in the Blue jersey came in their semi-final defeat to New Zealand at the 2019 World Cup in July 2019 after which he took a break from professional cricket. In this time, Rishabh Pant and later KL Rahul took his place as wicketkeeper of the Indian limited-overs side.

