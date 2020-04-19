MS Dhoni Busy With iPad, Wife Sakshi Forced to Bite His Feet to Grab Some Attention From Her ‘Mr Sweetie!’ (See Pic)

Saskhi Bites Feet of MS Dhoni to Grab His Attention (Photo Credits: Instagram/@SakshiSingh-r)

Sporting events around the globe have been either called-off or suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic leaving many sports personalities with no option but to remain in their homes. With nothing much to do, most of these sports personalities have taken to doing household chores or interacting with the fans on social media to keep themselves busy amid the lockdown. But it seems MS Dhoni has found the perfect way to pass his time. The former Indian captain, in a picture shared by wife Sakshi Dhoni, can be seen watching something, perhaps a Netflix series, or playing games on his iPad. Sakshi Dhoni Shares Stunning Scenes of Sunset From Ranchi Farmhouse, Calls It ‘Most Beautiful Part of the Day!’ (Watch Video).

It seems that Mahi is so engrossed into whatever he doing on the iPad that he doesn’t give enough attention to his wife Sakshi, who is forced to bite his feet to grab his attention. “Times when you crave attention from #mrsweetie !” Sakshi captioned an image in which can be seen seating on the bed with Dhoni’s leg on her laps and biting his feet in a bid to bring his attention towards her. Dhoni is seen busy doing something on his iPad even as he lay on the bed.

Sakshi Dhoni Craves Attention of Her 'Mr Sweetie'

View this post on Instagram Times when you crave attention from #mrsweetie ! A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on Apr 19, 2020 at 3:40am PDT

Dhoni’s India and CSK teammates had earlier revealed his fondness of playing PUBG although Deepak Chahar, recently, quipped that Dhoni no longer plays the popular shooting game as he is busy with his “call of duty.” But maybe with nothing much to do amidst the lockdown, the 38-year-old gas gotten back into playing the game again or is perhaps watching something. He would best know the answer.

MS Dhoni Cleans Lawn

Meanwhile, Dhoni is currently staying in his farmhouse on the outskirts of Ranchi with his family amid the nationwide lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper and three-time IPL winner was earlier seen cleaning the lawn of his farmhouse using a lawnmower. Recently, Sakshi Dhoni also shared stunning pictures of the setting down from the farmhouse and termed it the best part of the day!