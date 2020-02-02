MS Dhoni Mobbed by Fans During his Visit to Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh (Watch Video)

MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: Twitter)

MS Dhoni has been away from international cricket for a while now. The former Indian skipper has taken a sabbatical for an undisclosed period of time. Along with preparing for the upcoming edition of the IPL, he also makes sure to update his tour diary. Recently, Mahi visited the Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh. The pictures of his visit were surfaced online on social media. Now, yet another video surfaced online where he was seen getting mobbed by the fans while he is on his way for the Safari. MS Dhoni Trolls Wife Sakshi Rawat After She Continues to Tease him With Sweetie Remark in Public (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni was last seen donning the Indian colours during the CWC 2019 when the Men in Blue played against New Zealand. The Indians lost the game by 17 runs with MS Dhoni scoring a half-century. This score was not enough for the Indians to make a way in the finals. Now, let’s have a look at the pictures and the video of MS Dhoni’s safari. In the video, we see MS Dhoni being seated in a jeep and the fans break into the chants of Dhoni Dhoni. Check out the video:

Doesn't matter which part of the world he travels; he will have plenty of fans at every nook and corner 😎!! #Ashwathama @msdhoni #ThalaDhoni pic.twitter.com/L0A8OMpoao — CSK Zealot 🦁 (@CSK_Zealot) February 1, 2020

Recently, MS Dhoni was spotted in the nets along with the domestic team of Jharkhand. Recently he was dropped from the central contract system by the BCCI and his fans thought that he would soon hang up his boots. But he surprised everyone by starting his practice from at the JSCA.