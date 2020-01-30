MS Dhoni Trolls Wife Sakshi Rawat After She Continues to Tease him With Sweetie Remark in Public (Watch Video)

MS Dhoni and Sakshi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Yesterday Sakshi Rawat posted a video where she was seen addressing MS Dhoni as, “Sweetie.” Dhoni would brush past her and blushed uncontrollably as she continued addressing her husband with endearments. Finally, MS Dhoni asked a few people to do something and throw Sakshi out of the hotel. Of course, it was all in good humour. The sweetie and cutie jibe continued as Sakshi followed Mahi and addressed him with the endearment. As a response to Sakshi, MS Dhoni trolled her and said she was using Instagram to increase her followers. MS Dhoni 'Cutely' Stumped by Wife Sakshi, CSK Captain Blushes! Check Out the Adorable Instagram Video.

A couple of days ago, a video featuring Sakshi, MS Dhoni and Aarman Malik went viral on social media. At an event, Aarman was crooning, ‘Kaun Tujhe’ from ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’. Aarman invited him on the stage but Dhoni shied away. Only after an assurance from Aarman that he won’t make him sing the song, did Dhoni go up on the stage. For now, let’s have a look at the latest video.

MS Dhoni has been away from cricket for quite some time now. He last played for India during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 which was hosted in England. Post which there were rumours of the former Indian captain planning to retire from international cricket, but that hasn't happened until now. Recently India's head coach Ravi Shashtri opened up about his retirement and said that his comeback would depend on the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.