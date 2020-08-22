Swashbuckling Indian opener Rohit Sharma has been receiving a lot of congratulatory messages after getting conferred with India's highest sporting honour, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. Overwhelmed by the love of his fans, the Mumbai Indians took to his official Instagram page and thanked his well-wishers. The Hitman said that he's privileged to get the honour and also expressed gratitude to his fans. "Thank you very much for your well wishes and support throughout the year. It's been a wonderful ride. To receive such a sporting honour in India is a great privilege and I am happy about it I owe this to you all, without your support this wouldn't have been possible" Rohit Sharma said in the video. Rohit Sharma Receives Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award; Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and Others Congratulate Mumbai Indians Captain.

The talismanic batsman further mentioned that he'll keep working hard on his game to make his nation proud again and again. "So keep at it, keep supporting and yes I promise to bring many more laurels to this country. Since we are social distancing, a virtual hug from me to all of you guys," the 33-year-old concluded. Fans were nothing but enthralled after coming across the post as they flooded the comment section with praises. Meanwhile, let's look at the clip. Rohit Sharma Becomes First Non-Captain and Fourth Indian Cricketer to Receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram Thank you for all your wishes and lots of love. A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Aug 22, 2020 at 4:18am PDT

Rohit's next assignment will get underway with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in UAE. The Mumbai Indians star has reached Dubai with his teammates and will try to get into the groove as soon as possible. Notably, Rohit Sharma and Co won the previous edition of the gala tournament and are expected to leave no stones unturned to defend their title.

