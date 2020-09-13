MS Dhoni’s team Chennai Super Kings is preparing for the first match in the IPL 2020 against the Mumbai Indians. Ahead of the first match, CSK’s star batsmen MS Dhoni and Shane Watson brought down the nets slamming towering sixes. The official account of the Chennai Super Kings shared the video of the same on social media as the others sweated it out in the nets. Dhoni will be once again leading the team for the Indian Premier League 13. The Yellow Army would be surely looking to replicate their feat where they walked away with the title in IPL 2018. CSK IPL 2020 Schedule With Date & Timings in IST: Chennai Super Kings Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

Team Chennai Super Kings has a couple of absentees from the team. Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina had pulled out of IPL 2020 due to personal reasons. Raina has in fact gone to UAE but came back to India. Bhajji on the other hand had been away from the week-long camp which was conducted by the franchise before the team left for UAE. Bhajjiwas then supposed to join the team but didn't and later informed the fans on social media that he is pulling away from IPL 2020. Now, check out the video shared by CSK

As mentioned above, CSK will lock horns with Rohit Sharma's MI in the first game of IPL 2020. Mumbai Indians has an upper hand over CSK. The two have been arch-rivals since recent times.

