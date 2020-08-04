The IPL 2020 has been announced. The fans and players are equally excited for the same. Now, Chennai Super Kings has posted a picture where MS Dhoni and men are seen getting into a 'Habibi; mode. The snap had a hilarious caption attached to it. Ever since the dates for the cricket league have been announced officially, the franchises have been doing their best to keep the excitement going amongst the fans and the netizens. The IPL 2020 will begin from September 19, 2020, in UAE. Sakshi Dhoni Gears Up for IPL 2020 Donning Yellow Dress, CSK Breaks into a Popular Number Featuring Rajinikanth.

The IPL 2020 was supposed to begin in March this year but owing to the pandemic created due to the outspread of the coronavirus, has led to a drastic change in the schedules of the tournament. The sporting activities did not happen for more than a couple of months. But now, with the return of IPL 2020, the sporting lovers in the country have been happy. For now, check out the post by CSK below.

The finals of the game will be held on November 10, 2020. The teams would be leaving for UAE on August 20, 2020. Chennai Super Kings was about to leave for the tournament a week earlier but owing to the COVID-19 protocols, the teams will be leaving by August 20. The finals of the tournament will happen on November 10, 2020. The matches will be conducted in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

