Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2020 Live Streaming Online on Cricketgateway: Get Free Telecast Details of MS vs KK on DSport, Gazi TV With T20 Match Time in India

Multan Sultans (Photo Credits: Twitter/Multan Sultans)

Multan Sultans will take on Karachi Kings in match 10 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020. The match will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium on February 28, 2020 (Friday). The Sultans are enjoying a decent campaign until now as they are second in the points table with two wins out of three. Karachi Kings are fourth win one win from their two matches. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming of Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings in PSL 2020, can scroll down below for more details. Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020.

Multan Sultans have a chance to go to the top of the team standings and they will be eager to get a win in this clash. The Shan Masood led side are fresh off a win against Peshawar Zalmi as they emerged victorious by six wickets while chasing a target of 124 runs. Sohail Tanvir was the star performer with the figures of 4/13. Karachi Kings, on the other hand, suffered a defeat in their last outing as they were unable to defend 157 runs and lost the game by five wickets. PSL 2020 Points Table Updated.

When to Watch Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings match in PSL 2020 will take place at the Multan Cricket Stadium on February 28, 2020 (Friday). The game will start at 03:30 PM IST and 03:00 PM local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings match will be available live on DSport as they are the official broadcasters of the league in India. Bangladesh fans can tune into Gazi TV or G TV to watch PSL 2020 match between United and Gladiators.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2020 Match?

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings live streaming will be available on cricketgateway.com. Users need to pay a nominal fee of Rs. 100 upfront to get the full season pass of PSL 2020 live streaming online. Fans can also watch PSL 2020 match highlights on the online platform. Fans in Bangladesh can watch PSL 2020 live streaming on rabbitholebd.com or on its YouTube channel as well.

Karachi Kings can move level on points with Multan Sultans with a victory in this match. Babar Azam, Alex Hales and Mohammad Amir need to be at their best if they are to beat their inform opposition. Imran Tahir will be a key player for the Sultans in this clash.