Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for MUL vs KAR Clash in PSL Season 5

Shahid Afridi & Imran Tahir (Photo Credits: Twitter / Multan Sultans)

Multan Sultans (MUL) will square off against Karachi Kings (KAR) in Pakistan Super League (PSL), 2020 match no 10. The game will take place on February 28, 2020, at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. Multan Sultans will be led by Shan Masood, while Karachi Kings will play under the captaincy of Imad Wasim. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for MUL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction in PSL 2020. We will also guide you to pick the best team for Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings clash in PSL Season 5. PSL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Multan Sultans will enter this game after emerging victorious over Peshawar Zalmi in their previous match. Sultans defeated Zalmi by six wickets in that game as they chased down the target of 124 runs. Sohail Tanvir was awarded Man of the Match in that game for his figures of 4/13 in 3.3 overs. On the other hand, Karachi Kings lost to Quetta Gladiators in their last match by five wickets as they were unable to defend the target of 157 runs.

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – It would be wise to go for two wicket-keepers for your Dream11 team and they should be Zeeshan Ashraf (MUL) and Chadwick Walton (KAR).

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Ideally you should have only three batsmen for your Dream11 team. Babar Azam (KAR), Alex Hales (KAR) and Shan Masood (MUL) should be included in your team.

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Without a second thought you should consider two all-rounders, that is Shahid Afridi (MUL) and Imad Wasim (KAR).

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – The remaining four slots should be filled by in-form bowlers, who are Chris Jordan (KAR), Mohammad Irfan (MUL), Sohail Tanvir (MUL), Imran Tahir (MUL).

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Babar Azam (KAR), Alex Hales (KAR), Shan Masood (MUL), Zeeshan Ashraf (MUL), Chadwick Walton (KAR), Shahid Afridi (MUL), Imad Wasim (KAR), Chris Jordan (KAR), Mohammad Irfan (MUL), Sohail Tanvir (MUL), Imran Tahir (MUL)

Babar Azam should be selected as the captain of your team, while Sohail Tanvir with his brilliant bowling performance in the previous game can be chosen as the vice-captain.