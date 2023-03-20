The top two teams in the tournament so far, Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) and Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W) are set to face off once again in the league stage on March 20 (Monday) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The match is scheduled to kick off at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST. 'Disappointed' Deandra Dottin Reveals Shocking Details About Her Exclusion From Gujarat Giants Squad Ahead of WPL 2023.

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have already confirmed their berth in Play-offs. The two teams will now vie for direct qualification into the final clash. Mumbai Indians were defeated only once in the tournament so far by UP Warriorz. The batting line-up of Mumbai Indians looked worked up against Alyssa Healy-led side as the top-placed team of the league collapsed on 127 runs. Though, the bowlers fought well to give a tough time to UP Warriorz in the chase. Whereas, Delhi Capitals lost their second clash of the league stage against Gujarat Giants. In their previous face-off, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side had registered a convincing win by eight wickets against the Meg Lanning-led side. Delhi Capitals will have revenge on their mind when they square off second time against the Mumbai Indians in the league stage on Monday.

When Is MI-W vs DC-W Match 18 TATA WPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The MI-W vs DC-W match 18 TATA WPL 2023 will be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on March 20 (Monday). The match will start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST. WPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of MI-W vs DC-W Match 18 TATA WPL 2023?

Viacom18 have the broadcasting rights of the TATA WPL 2023 in India and all the matches will be live telecasted on the Sports18 Network channels. Fans can tune into the Sports18 Network Channel to catch the Live Action of the MI-W vs DC-W Match 18 of TATA WPL 2023 in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of MI-W vs DC-W Match 18 TATA WPL 2023?

JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18 have the online streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2023 and fans can tune into the JioCinema app or website (for free) to catch the live streaming of the MI-W vs DC-W match 18 TATA WPL 2023 in India.

