While Mumbai Indians (MI) will have a winning streak to defend, Gujarat Giants (GG) will also have a mountain to climb when the two teams face off in match number 12 of the ongoing TATA WPL 2023 on March 14 (Tuesday) at Brabourne Stadium in Maharashtra. The high-quality clash will begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), whereas, the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST. MI-W vs GG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction WPL 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, Women’s Premier League Inaugural Season Match 12.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians have aced the tournament so far residing on the top of the table with eight points from four back-to-back wins. Their last assault drew on Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz on Sunday. The Lucknow-based franchise were defeated by Mumbai contingent with ease after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur brought about her second half-century of the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League. Earlier, the spin duo of Saika Ishaque and Amelia Kerr shared five wickets among themselves to restrict the UP Warriorz to 159 run total. The current purple cap possessor, Saika Ishaque who is an uncapped domestic player from Bengal, is emerging to be the find of the tournament with her lethal performances in every other match.

On contrary, Gujarat Giants have pocketed only one win so far up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the league stage. Gujarat Giants are currently positioned at fourth place on the points table with two points on board. Laura Wolvaardt, who joined Gujarat Giants a couple of days before their last league match, was allotted the opening slot in replacement for Beth Mooney against Delhi Capitals. The star batter, however, could only make a run before getting dismissed to home team-mate Marizanne Kapp. The batting collapse then followed, with Kim Garth (32) the top scorer. With only 105 on the board to defend, the Gujarat Giants bowlers also slipped to pressure as Delhi Capitals chased down the target in just 7.1 overs. With a traumatic previous loss, Gujarat Giants will have a hard battle to fight against the top-class Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

MI-W vs GG-W Head-to-Head Record in T20

The two teams have faced each other once so far. Mumbai Indians dominate the head-to-head record with a win from their previous clash in the ongoing tournament.

MI-W vs GG-W Match 12 TATA WPL 2023 Key Players

Key Players Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W) Saika Ishaque (MI-W) Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) Laura Wolvaardt (GG-W) Ashleigh Gardner (GG-W)

MI-W vs GG-W Match 12 TATA WPL 2023 Mini Battles

Laura Wolvaardt against Saika Ishaque and Hayley Matthews vs Ashleigh Gardner will be key battles to look forward to. WPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

MI-W vs GG-W Match 12 TATA WPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The MI-W vs GG-W match 12 TATA WPL 2023 will be played at Brabourne Stadium in Maharashtra on March 14. The match will commence at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

MI-W vs GG-W Match 12 TATA WPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Viacom 18 have the broadcasting rights of the TATA WPL 2023 in India and all the matches will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 Network channels. Fans can tune into the Sports 18 Network channels to catch the live telecast of MI-W vs GG-W match number 12 TATA WPL 2023 in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2023. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app or website (for free) to catch the live streaming of MI-W vs GG-W match number 12 of WPL 2023 in India.

MI-W vs GG-W Match 12 TATA WPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

MI-W Playing XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

GG-W Playing XI: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ash Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Sushma Verma (wk), Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi.

