The Women's Premier League (WPL) has entered the business end of the third season and it is now time for the play-offs which will decide who is going to lift the WPL 2025 title. Three teams have made it to the play-offs and only one of them has won it in the past. Mumbai Indians, the inaugural champions are joined by Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants. Delhi Capitals have made their place in the finals for a third consecutive time as they have topped the WPL 2025 points table. On March 13, Thursday, the second and third placed teams, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will take on each other in the eliminator. Bharti Fulmali Opens Up On Her Whirlwind Knock During GG-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Thriller (Watch Video).

Gujarat Giants have qualified for the play-offs for the first time. They have appointed a new captain in the form of Ashleigh Gardner and she has led the GG-W side very well throughout the league stages. Beth Mooney, Harleen Deol and the captain herself has been in good form and they have received support from the likes of Bharti Fulmali and Phoebe Litchfield too.

Mumbai Indians on the other hand, have more play-off experience but they are heavily dependent on Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt for batting. The bowling throughout the season has not been upto the mark as well with Amelia Kerr being the only exception. Both will want a better performance from their players to make their way in the final.

When is MI-W vs GG-W Match in WPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants match in WPL 2025 Eliminator is set to be played on Thursday, March 13. The MI-W vs GG-W match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and it has a scheduled start time of 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of MI-W vs GG-W Match in WPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the WPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. For the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 online viewing options, read below. Top Five Wicket-Takers in Women’s Premier League 2025: From Jess Jonassen to Amelia Kerr, Check Full List.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of MI-W vs GG-W Match in WPL 2025?

JioHotstar, the new streaming platform as a result of the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star, will provide WPL 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants live streaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, fans will need to pay subscription charges. Expect Mumbai Indians to win and book a spot in the final.

