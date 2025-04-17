Mumbai Indians will look to continue their winning momentum as they return home to host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. They have played two out of their first six games at the Wankhede Stadium and won only one against Kolkata Knight Riders. They have won only two games so far and the last one came against Delhi Capitals away from home. MI's last defeat came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru where Tilak Varma produced a great performance alongside captain Hardik Pandya but failed to chase the target by a whisker. Tilak has been in-form for the last two games and MI will reply that he keeps his consistency when they take on SRH looking for their third win of the season. IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad Head Coach Daniel Vettori Shrugs Off Bat Gauge Checks, Says ‘It Doesn’t Make Any Difference; Wish They’d Done It When I Was Playing’.

Sunrisers Hyderabad also returned to winning way in their last game when they chase down a massive target rather comfortably riding on a sensational century from Abhishek Sharma. Under very good batting potential, Hyderabad showed their batting firepower and Abhishek in particular, looked unstoppable against the Punjab Kings bowlers. SRH likes conditions where strokeplay is easier and batting is more free flowing. If they can survive MI's new ball attack in the powerplay, in the good batting conditions of Wankhede Stadium, they can encash.

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the MI vs SRH IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 & 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi, SD & HD Hindi, Star Sports 2 Tamil, Star Sports 2 Telugu & Star Sports 2 Kannada TV channels. For the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

