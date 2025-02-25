WPL 2023 champions Mumbai Indians are gearing up to clash with UP Warriorz for their upcoming game in the Women's Premier League Season 3. The MI-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 game will be the 11th in the league, fourth for MI-W, and fifth for UPW-W in the ongoing season. Both sides have two wins in the competition so far, but MI-W have only one loss, while UPW-W have two losses. Both sides will be looking for a win to aim themselves higher in the points table, and improve their already positive NRR. Mumbai Indians Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru By 4 Wickets in WPL 2025; Ellyse Perry's Knock In Vain As Amanjot Kaur's All-Round Performance Coupled With Harmanpreet Kaur's Half-Century Help MI-W Edge Past RCB-W.

Mumbai Indians did deal with a loss in their first game this WPL. The team has since then displayed strong performance. The side won comfortably against Gujarat Giants and also the last game, which was a thriller against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. A win here would mean three back-to-back wins for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side.

UP Warriorz had to deal with two losses in their first two games. The teams have been strong since then, having two back-to-back wins and four points in their tally. Mathematically, UPW-W should be more desperate for a win, as they are sitting with same points despite playing a game more. Super Over in WPL 2025! Women's Premier League Sees One-Over Eliminator For the First Time After Scores Tied in RCB-W vs UPW-W Clash.

MI-W vs UPW-W Head-To-Head Record in WPL

The Mumbai Indians and UP-Warriorz have clashed against each other in five Women's Premier League matches. MI-W have the upper hand with three wins, while UPW-W managed to win two matches.

MI-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Key Players

Names Amelia Kerr Tahlia McGrath Shabnim Ismail Grace Harris Harmanpreet Kaur Deepti Sharma

MI-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Key Battles

Tahlia McGrath has been in poor form with the bat since the start of WPL 2025. She was deadly with the bat in the first season and would be looking to return to such form. Amelia Kerr should be targeting her quickly to ensure a smooth fall of wickets. Shabnim Ismail is known for her raw pace, and if she equips it well, it's game over for star batter Grace Harris. But if Harris plays her well, MI-W will have problems controlling the scoreboard. And lastly, the competition of the captains, it would be interesting to watch who among the two star Indian batters scores the most: Harmanpreet Kaur or Deepti Sharma.

MI-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 26. The MI-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 will begin at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

MI-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcast partner of the MI-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 is Viacom18 in India. But, now after the merger of Jio and Star Sports India, fans can find viewing options for the MI-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option on the JioHotstar app, which will provide MI-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 live streaming on its app and website. UP Warriorz Squad in WPL 2025: Team Profile, Schedule of UP-W in Women's Premier League Season 3.

MI-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Likely XI

Mumbai Indians Women's Cricket Team Likely XI: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sanjeevan Sanjana, Amanjot Kaur, Kamini G, Purnika Sisodiya, Sanskrit Gupta, Shabnim Ismail.

UP Warriorz Women's Cricket Team Likely XI: Grace Harris, Vrinda Dinesh, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Chenille Henry, Sophie Eccelston, Uma Chetry (wk), Saima Thokar, Kranti Goud.

