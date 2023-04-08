Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has been often known for his connections with the cricketers in the recent past. She was in the headlines during the previous ICC T20 World Cup 2022 when she claimed star Indian wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant waited for hours to meet her in the hotel. Pant later denied all her claims and the two shared a heated exchange on social media for days. Krunal Pandya's Awkward Gesture Towards Umpire During LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 Match Goes Viral! (See Pics).

Following this, eyebrows were once again raised when Urvashi shared a fanmade video featuring her and Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah. The actress later cleared the issues saying, “Couple of days back, my team shared all fan-made cute edits (around 11-12) without any knowledge of other people involved in it. Would Kindly request the media to not create any sort of news. Thanking you all love you.”

Meanwhile, Naseem Shah refused any claims of him dating the Indian actress saying, “I don’t know who Urvashi Rautela is. I only focus on my match. People usually send me videos but I have no idea. I have nothing special in me but I thank people who come to watch cricket and give a lot of respect.”

This however did not stop fans from linking the Bollywood actress with the Pakistani speedster. The rumours got more fuel when Urvashi commented on Naseem's Instagram post to wish the Pakistani pacer on his birthday. She also congratulated Naseem for getting an honorary DSP rank in the Balochistan Police.

Now in a recent media interaction, while replaying a question, Naseem said, “If I give the message, you people will make it viral. If the bride (perhaps Urvashi) is ready then I will get married.”

Naseem Shah Proposed Urvashi Rautela?

Although the Pakistani pacer did not take any names, this comment from Naseem is now getting seen as an indirect proposal from the Pakistani pacer to Urvashi Rautela. Interestingly a few reports have also claimed the video is edited. Naseem will be next seen in action during Pakistan's upcoming ODI series against New Zealand at home.

