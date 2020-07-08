Former England captain and renowned cricket commentator Nasser Hussain recounted his brush with racism while growing up and playing in England. Hussain, along with former West Indies pacer Michael Holding and former English women’s cricketer Ebony Rainford-Brent, delivered a powerful message on racism and Black Lives Matter as cricket returned into action after a gap of more than three months. England are set to host West Indies in the first Test, the first international cricket match after 117 days, marking the return of cricket after a coronavirus enforced-halt since March. Michael Holding Delivers a Powerful Message About Black Lives Matter Ahead of ENG vs WI, 1st Test 2020 (Watch Video).

But with rain delaying the start of the opening day of the first Test in Southampton, broadcasters Sky Cricket decided to telecast an episode where Holding, Rainford-Brent and Hussain recounted and reflected their experiences of racism in society as well as in cricket and how despite such advancement in human lifestyle and technology, racism still continues to be prevalent in the society.

Asked if he has experienced racism as an England cricketer or in normal life, Hussain recounted how he was often humiliated for his surname both while growing up in Sussex, East England and also playing cricket for England. “It will be stupid for me to say ‘yes’ after a very strong piece from Michael Holding,” Hussain said before admitting he was indeed subjected to racist chants while growing up.

Nasser Hussain Talks His Experience With Racism

"We've all been looking away for too long." @nassercricket opens up on his experiences of racism, the impact of the killing of George Floyd and why people should be proud to wear #BlackLivesMatter badges. pic.twitter.com/H80j6aZ0b2 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 8, 2020

“Of course, I have [experienced racism] with my surname growing up in South Sussex, East London with an Indian dad and an English mum. Probably Getting a little bit from both sides,” he added. “Fielding on the boundary in various parts of the world and various people saying, ‘Ohh, he is Saddam, why don’t you go back to where you came from?’ That’s small stuff compared to Michael and Ebony.”

Michael Holding and Ebony Rainford-Brent Speaks On Black Lives Matter

"If you don't educate people, they'll keep growing up in that sort of society and you'll not get meaningful change." Michael Holding and @ejrainfordbrent say that institutionalised racism must be eradicated for the good of humanity. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/TIpdAcdZJI — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 8, 2020

Hussain also opened up on George Floyd’s death and how it shook him up like it did too many across the world. Taking a dig at people who commented on Sky Cricket’s video of both Holding and Rainford-Brent talking about their experiences of racism, Hussain said that people who complain must understand that “This is cricket, this is our game we have played with and against black cricketers. We commentate and work with black commentators that have given so much to the game.”

Earlier Holding and Brent Rainford, who is the first black women's cricketer to play for England, had delivered a powerful message on Black Lives Matter and called for the necessity to educate people and make them aware of the oppression and discrimination people of colour have had to go through in history.

