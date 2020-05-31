Natasa Stankovic Pregnant With Hardik Pandya's First Child, Ex-Boyfriend Aly Goni Congratulates The Couple On Hearing Good News! (View Post)

Aly Goni Congratulates Natasa and Hardik on Parenthood (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Looks like actor cricketer couple Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya like to drop good news bombs on their fans and followers. After announcing the news of their engagement on New Years 2020, the pair has now dropped another bomb. Natasa and Hardik are expecting their first child and they announced the happy news on social media on May 31, 2020. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Announce Pregnancy With First Child; Did The Couple Get Married In Lockdown?

In an adorable post, Natasa and Hardik shared an album of their photos out of which one of them suggests that Hardik and Natasa who have been quarantining together, have also tied the knot in the lockdown. Hardik and Natasa were seen performing a ritual with Varmalas around their neck. Hardik Pandya Gets Engaged to Natasa Stankovic, Krunal Pandya Welcomes the Actress to the 'Crazy Family'.

Check Out Natasa's Post Below:

And quick to congratulate Natasa and Hardik on one of the best phases of their lives, was Natasa's ex-boyfriend Aly Goni. Even though the pair have broken up for a long time, they remain the best of friends, a fact that they both established on Nach Baliye 9. Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovic, Nach Baliye 9 Couple: From Love Story to Career Details, Check Profiles of The Pair Participating on Salman Khan’s Dance Reality Show.

Check Out Aly's Wish For Natasa and Hardik:

It can be recalled that back in 2019 when Nach Baliye 9's format was changed in order to cater and accommodate ex-couples as well, Aly and Natasa had taken part in the dance reality show. Even though they set the stage on fire with their chemistry, both Aly and Natasa had on multiple occasions, revealed to the judges that they were meant to be friends and not a couple. Well, here's congratulating Hardik and Natasa once again on impending parenthood.