England stars came out all guns firing as they amassed the highest-ever ODI total in the first match against Netherlands by scoring a mammoth 498/4. Jos Buttler (122), Phil Salt (122) and Dawid Malan (125) scored terrific hundreds and Liam Livingstone blasted 66 runs off 22 deliveries as England romped their way to a record ODI total.

🚨 RECORD ALERT 🚨 England end their innings on 498/4, the highest team total in men's ODI history 👏 📝 Scorecard: https://t.co/c0rzJBjRoe #NEDvENG pic.twitter.com/Ms8c06aKyQ — ICC (@ICC) June 17, 2022

