The New Zealand national cricket team will take on the India national cricket team in the much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy 2025 grand finale on Sunday, March 9. The New Zealand vs India thrilling finale will be hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand will start at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Earlier, New Zealand suffered a one-sided defeat by 44 runs at the hands of the Rohit Sharma-led India in Dubai in their final Group A match in the eight-nation tournament. It is to be noted that New Zealand thrashed Team India when both faced each other in the ICC event final. It was during the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship 2019-2021 cycle in England. India Likely Playing XI for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final vs New Zealand: Check Predicted India 11 for IND vs NZ Match in Dubai.

New Zealand are having a dream run in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Mitchell Santner-led side secured two victories against host Pakistan and Bangladesh in their three Group A matches. The Black Caps ended second with four points to their name in the eight-nation tournament. In the semi-final clash against the South Africa national cricket team, the Black Caps secured a dominant win of 50 runs and entered the grand finale of the Champions Trophy 2025. Take a look at how New Zealand's likely playing XI would look against the India national cricket team in the Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

New Zealand's Likely Playing XI Against India

Top-Order: Will Young will continue to open with rising sensation Rachin Ravindra. Both batters are having a good run in the Champions Trophy 2025. Rachin Ravindra smashed a brilliant century in the semi-final against South Africa. At No. 3, the Black Caps will send their ace batter, Kane Williamson. During the semi-final match against the Proteas, the former New Zealand captain hammered a hundred and also stitched a century-run stand with Rachin Ravindra. All three will look for a strong performance in the ultimate showdown match against Team India on Sunday.

Middle-Order: Daryl Mitchell, wicket-keeper batter Tom Latham, and Glenn Phillips will be the backbone of New Zealand's middle order. All three are chipping runs in the eight-nation tournament. In the semi-final against South Africa, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips played crucial knocks. All three can play spin well, and on Dubai tracks it will help Black Caps to add pressure on India's spin bowling attack.

All-Rounders: Michael Bracewell and captain Mitchell Santner will be their two frontline all-rounders during the clash against India. Both cricketers can add valuable runs, which have strengthened the Black Caps batting attack. India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Records That Can Break During IND vs NZ CT Summit Clash.

Bowlers: Kyle Jamieson and William ORourke will lead the pace attack for New Zealand for the championship match against Rohit Sharma-led India. However, their star speedster Matt Henry is doubtful to play the grand finale in Dubai. Henry suffered a shoulder injury while attempting to take a catch during the semi-final clash against South Africa in Lahore. If Henry will be unavailable, then New Zealand might rope in right-arm pacer Jacob Duffy.

New Zealand's Likely XI for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final vs India

Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry/Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke

