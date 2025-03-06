The New Zealand national cricket team beat rivals South Africa national cricket team by a massive 50 runs in the semis to reach the grand finale of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 grand finale. The Black Caps will now face giants India national cricket team in the final match at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9 from 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Kiwis have been consistent in international cricket, entering several ICC tournament finals in the last decade, which include the ODI World Cup, T20I World, and World Test Championship. The side has also been a former winner of the Champions Trophy. New Zealand Qualify For ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final; Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra and Mitchell Santner Star As NZ Secure Comprehensive 50-Runs Win Over SA to Set Summit Clash Against India.

One of the most consistent, yet unlucky sides, the New Zealand cricket team will be hoping to win their third ICC-officiated tournament and second-ever Champions Trophy on March 9, 2025. Infamous for bottling, the side has fared well to reach the final, beating Pakistan and Bangladesh in the group stage, while losing only one game which was against their eventual opponents in the final India. The Mitchell Santner-led side has previously played in the venue in the ongoing tournament, so this should be a known venue for them too like India. India’s Record in ICC Champions Trophy Finals: A Look at Past Performances of Men in Blue Ahead of CT 2025 Summit Clash.

ICC KnockOut Trophy 2000: First-Ever Trophy

Led by the star-opener Stephen Fleming, New Zealand were staged to play Zimbabwe in the quarter-finals of the ICC KnockOut Trophy 2000, the then version of the Champions Trophy, where every game was a knock-out and teams had no second chance like in the group stage. New Zealand won the quarters at ease, by a big 64-run margin. In the semis, they faced Pakistan, which was strategically played and won comfortably too, where NZ chased a target of 253 in just 49 overs.

New Zealand's First ICC Trophy Win:

#OnThisDay in 2000, New Zealand won their first and only ICC tournament with victory in the ICC KnockOut Trophy, beating India by 4 wickets pic.twitter.com/P1jGsDXb89 — ICC (@ICC) October 15, 2016

The final match was a tough game, played against the India cricket team. After winning the toss, NZ decided to field first at Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi. They must have planned on getting India to score low, with their pace, but captain Sourav Ganguly and the master-blaster Sachin Tendulkar had other plans. Ganguly with his 117-run massive knock, assisted by Tendulkar's 69-run knock helped India open well, and post 264/6 by the end of the innings. Geoff Allott picked two wickets, and Shayne O'Connor and Chris Cairns picked one each. Highest Total in ICC Champions Trophy: New Zealand Breaks Australia's Record, Score 362/8 in SA vs NZ CT 2025 Match.

New Zealand in the second innings were in trouble initially, with Indian bowlers holding a strong grip and picking the top four for just 109 runs. But, Chris Cairns with his 102-run knock helped New Zealand chase successfully and beat India by four wickets in 49.4 overs. One of the key architects of the victory was also Roger Twose who with a 85 and 87's knock in the quarter-final and semi-final helped the side reach finals. This way, New Zealand won their first-ever major ICC tournament. To date, this is the only white-ball major ICC tournament New Zealand won. Other than the ICC KnockOut Trophy 2000, the Black Caps have only one major trophy and that's the World Test Championship of 2021.

ICC Champions Trophy 2009: Bottling Against Neighbours

Coached by Andy Moles and led by the star allrounder Daniel Vettori, New Zealand were placed in group B, with giants England, Sri Lanka, and South Africa in the ICC Champions Trophy 2009. The start to the tournament wasn't an ideal one for the Black Caps, as South Africa chased a target of 216 in just 41.1 overs, beating them by five wickets. But, post this loss it was only wins till the finale.

New Zealand won against England and Sri Lanka with sheer domination, to end the group as leaders and the only side with positive NRR. New Zealand were placed with group A runners Pakistan in the semi-final, winning that game at ease too. They chased a total of 233 with ease, in just 47.5 overs to race to the finals. Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After New Zealand Beat South Africa in Semi-Final To Reach ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final and Set Summit Clash Against India.

Entering their second-ever final of the eight-nation tournament, New Zealand were placed against defending champions and neighbours Australia. The Kiwis won the toss, batted first, and trampled. They could only manage 200 runs for the loss of nine wickets, with no batter scoring above 40. Nathan Hauritz picked three wickets while Brett Lee picked two. Australia comfortably chased the total in 45.2 overs, beating NZ by six wickets. Shane Watson scored a century.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2025 09:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).