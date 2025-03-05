The New Zealand national cricket team took advantage of the conditions and scored massive 362 runs against the South Africa national cricket team in the second semi final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Kane Williamson (102) and Rachin Ravindra (108) scored centuries in the game helping the Black Caps cross 350 run mark. With this, the New Zealand side surpassed Australia’s 356 run record, earlier set at the same venue. Interestingly, no team has ever chased the 300+ score in ICC ODI knockout matches. Ironically this is only the second time New Zealand have scored over 300 runs South Africa in ODIs. Kane Williamson Becomes Leading Run-Getter for New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy, Shatters Stephen Fleming’s Record During SA vs NZ CT 2025 Semi-Final Clash.

Highest Total in ICC Champions Trophy

