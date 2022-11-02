KL Rahul came up with a sensational direct hit that had Litton Das fall short of his crease during the thrilling India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 encounter on Wednesday, November 2. Das, who was in great form until then, stuttered a bit while going for a second run and Rahul, running in from the deep, came up with a direct hit to catch him well short of the crease at the non-striker's end. That was the turning point of the game as Das had batted beautifully until then.

KL Rahul Runs Out Litton Das:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

