On a high after registering two successive wins, New Zealand would be aiming at strengthening their semifinal chances when they take on Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2021 on Friday, November 5. The match would be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and has a start time of 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). A win for New Zealand would massively help their cause as they would then overtake Afghanistan to reach the second spot on the Group 2 points table. On the other hand, Namibia can win and improve their net run rate, which can turn out to be an important factor as the group stage games slowly come to a close.NZ vs NAM Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 36

New Zealand did win against Scotland but Kane Williamson would be keen to have his batting order play more significant knocks. They suffered a mini-collapse against Scotland but Martin Guptill saved the day with a scintillating 93. His performance would be crucial along with others like Daryl Mitchell and captain Williamson, who misfired in their last match. The captain of a Dream11 Fantasy Team fetches double points while the vice-captain multiplies the points x1.5 times. Having said that, let us look at the recommendations for the captain and vice-captain's slots for this match.NZ vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Namibia, Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021

NZ vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Team Captain Pick: Ish Sodhi

The leg-spinner has been performing well for New Zealand in the past two matches and on a slow pitch like Sharjah, he would be a difficult bowler to face. Sodhi has the knack of picking crucial wickets whenever he is introduced into the attack by Kane Williamson and his performance would be vital for New Zealand in this clash.

NZ vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Team Vice-Captain Pick: David Wiese

Needless to say but David Wiese is undoubtedly one of the most experienced members of this Namibia team and he would aim to take center-stage with both bat and ball. A win for Namibia would once again change the dynamics of semifinal qualification from this group and Wiese would have a crucial role, if that were to happen.

NZ vs NAM T20 World Cup 2021 Likely Playing XI

New Zealand Likely Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Namibia Likely Playing XI: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green(w), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ben Shikongo

