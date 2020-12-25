After some exciting battle in the T20I series, Pakistan and New Zealand will battle in the game's traditional format. The Boxing Day clash gets underway on December 26 (Saturday) at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The recently-concluded T20I series went in Kiwi's favour 2-1 but Test cricket is a different ball game with the dynamics changed. However, Kane Williamson's men will take the field as favourites as their Test performance at home has been staggering in the last few years. Moreover, the visitors will miss their regular skipper Babar Azam in the opening Test. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for NZ vs PAK match. How to Watch Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020 Live Streaming Online on FanCode App?

Wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan will lead the Pakistan troop in Mount Maunganui, and he has a jolting task ahead of him. Veterans like Shan Masood, Azhar Ali and Fawad Alam will have to come good with the bat while Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi and Yasir Shah will handle mantle in the bowling department. For New Zealand, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor and BJ Watling have a ton of experience behind them. Simultaneously, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Trent Boult can make the red cherry talk. As the game gets lined-up, let's look at the ideal Dream11 team. Mohammad Rizwan Says 'Can't Express My Happiness at Being Named Captain.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st Test 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The wicket-keeper for NZ vs PAK 1st Test Dream11 team should be Mohammad Rizwan (NZ) and BJ Watling (NZ).

New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st Test 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be a good idea to go with four batsmen for your fantasy team, and they should be Kane Williamson (NZ), Henry Nicholls (NZ), Tom Latham (NZ) and Azhar Ali (PAK).

New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st Test 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Fawad Alam (PAK) should be the lone-all-rounder of your fantasy team.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st Test 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Trent Boult (NZ), Neil Wagner (NZ), Shaheen Afridi (PAK) and Tim Southee (NZ).

New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st Test 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Mohammad Rizwan (NZ), BJ Watling (NZ), Kane Williamson (NZ), Henry Nicholls (NZ), Tom Latham (NZ), Azhar Ali (PAK), Fawad Alam (PAK), Trent Boult (NZ), Neil Wagner (NZ), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Tim Southee (NZ).

Williamson (NZ) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Tim Southee (NZ) is the ideal pick for the vice-captain slot.

