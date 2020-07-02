New Delhi, July 2: India white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma was at his absolute best on this day last year against Bangladesh in a group stage match at the 2019 World Cup.

Rohit's majestic ton helped India continue their fine form at the showpiece event in England and Wales and they recorded a 28-run win in Birmingham.

Batting first, Rohit, along with his opening partner K.L. Rahul, provided the team with a fine start as they put together a 180-run opening stand.

Rohit was the more aggressive of the two as he dealt in boundaries and paved way for India to put on a huge total on the board.

Rohit took just 90 deliveries to cross the 100-run mark and he brought up his fourth century of the tournament in just the 29th over of the innings.

He smashed seven boundaries and five sixes before getting dismissed for 104 by Soumya Sarkar. The way Rohit was batting, at one point it seemed like he would go on to smash his fourth double ton, as he had overs on his side as well but perished soon after completing his century.

Bangladesh bowlers made a fine comeback and ended up restricting India to 314/9, which was still a very formidable score for the eventual semi-finalists.

For Bangladesh, Shakib-Al-Hasan and Mohammad Saifuddin slammed respective half-centuries but Jasprit Bumrah's four-wicket haul broke their backbone and Hardik Pandya's three wickets helped India complete a comfortable win.

