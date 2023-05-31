India will be facing a stern test against Australia in the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2023. The all-important ICC WTC 2023 Final will take place at the Oval, London. Most of the members of the Indian team including the coaching staff have already reached England. India has also started their preparation to get accustomed to the English conditions. Finally, BCCI has now released a video of India's training session. Veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli also shared a picture of him training. Virat Kohli Gives Batting Tips to Yashasvi Jaiswal During Training Ahead of ICC WTC 2023 Final, Pictures Goes Viral.

Indian Cricket Team Prepares for ICC WTC 2023 Final

Preparations, adapting to the conditions and getting into the #WTC23 Final groove 🙌 Hear from Paras Mhambrey, T Dilip & Vikram Rathour on #TeamIndia's preps ahead of the all-important clash 👌🏻👌🏻 - By @RajalArora Full Video 🎥🔽https://t.co/AyJN4GzSRD pic.twitter.com/x5wRxTn99b — BCCI (@BCCI) May 31, 2023

Virat Kohli In Training

All day everyday 24x7. 🇮🇳💙 pic.twitter.com/ob19As24hM — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 31, 2023

