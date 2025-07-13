New Delhi [India], July 13: Devon Conway, Mitch Hay, Jimmy Neesham and Tim Robinson set to join the New Zealand T20I squad for the upcoming Tri-Series against Zimbabwe and South Africa, according to the ICC website. The triangular series will kick off on July 14 with a contest between the host Zimbabwe and South Africa, while New Zealand will feature in their first encounter on July 16 against South Africa. Each side will play the other twice before a final, which will be played on July 26. 'Get Some F***** Balls' Angry Shubman Gill Engages in Heated Argument With Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett As England Try to Waste Time During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Wicketkeeper-batter Conway replaces Finn Allen, who missed the series due to a foot injury he picked up while playing in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States of America. A recovery timeline will be put in place for Allen upon further consultation in New Zealand. Hay, Neesham and Robinson join the squad as additional cover for Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra, who are in the Major League Cricket tournament final scheduled on Monday.

The Kiwis' head coach, Rob Walter, was disappointed that Finn Allen wouldn't be a part of the setup. "We're really gutted for Finn, I was looking forward to working with him and to see him continue his form from the MLC, but unfortunately, injuries happen. We're lucky to be able to call on someone of Devon's quality to replace Finn," Rob Walter said. 'This is Frankly Ridiculous' Ravi Shastri, Ian Ward Slam Umpires for Delay in Ball Change During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Tri-Series Fixtures:

July 14 - Zimbabwe vs South Africa

July 16 - South Africa vs New Zealand

July 18 - Zimbabwe vs New Zealand

July 20 - Zimbabwe vs South Africa

July 22 - New Zealand vs South Africa

July 24 - Zimbabwe vs New Zealand

July 26 - Final

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)