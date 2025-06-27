The South Africa national cricket team have announced their playing XI for the first Test match against the Zimbabwe national cricket team. The first Test between Zimbabwe and South Africa will begin on June 28. For the Reigning ICC World Test Championship, several players have been rested as part of the workload management. Rising youngsters Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Dewald Brevis will make their Test debuts. Rassie van der Dussen To Captain South Africa in T20I Tri-Series Against Zimbabwe and New Zealand.

Dewald Brevis and Lhuan-Dre Pretorius To Make Test Debuts

🚨 TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 Captain Keshav Maharaj has confirmed the Starting XI for our Proteas Men ahead of tomorrow’s 1st Test against Zimbabwe 🏏🇿🇦. A team ready to leave their mark in Bulawayo with flair and firepower 💪🔥.#WozaNawe pic.twitter.com/hvCSd0xkS0 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) June 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)