The Dubai International Stadium in Dubai witnessed a cracker of a contest between Afghanistan and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021 match. In the end, we had Pakistan walking away with the win. In this article, we shall be talking about the stat highlights of the game. So both teams entered the game after winning a couple of games in the Group Stage. But in the end, it was Pakistan who walked away with a 5-wicket win. The neighbouring teams gave us quite a thriller as Asif Ali slammed four sixes towards the end of the innings. It would be safe to say that both teams fought hard to win the game. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table.

So after winning the toss Afghanistan elected to bat first. Both teams stepped onto the pitch with unchanged sides. After Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad got out early in the game, wickets kept falling but the best part about the batters were that they kept the scoreboard ticking and kept slamming fours and sixes at regular intervals. It would be safe to say that Afghanistan played fearless cricket and notched up 147 runs for the team. On the other hand, Pakistan an early wicket and the play did get a bit slow for a while. Rashid Khan chipped in with a couple of wickets.

In the end, Pakistan needed 25 runs to win the match but Asif Ali slammed four sixes in the game and took the team to a stunning win. Now, check out stat highlights of the game below.

#Pakistan registered 14th successive win in UAE

#This was Afghanistan’s first defeat in 18 T20Is in UAE.

#Asif Ali now has the third-highest strike rate in T20 World Cups as he scored 25 runs from 7 balls.

#Rashid Khan became the fastest bowler to reach the 100 wicket mile in T20Is.

#Rashid Khan is now the third-highest wicket-taker in T20Is with 101 wickets in his kitty.

With this, Pakistan has completed a hat-trick of wins in the T20 World Cup 2021 and they are now at the top of the points table with six points in their kitty.

