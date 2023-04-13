Pakistan and New Zealand face-off in the first of the five-match T20I series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The PAK vs NZ 1st T20I begins at 09:30 pm IST. This is New Zealand’s second tour to the country in three months. Meanwhile, you can check the tips and suggestions for PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction fantasy team below. PCB Chief Najam Sethi Reveals Pakistan Could Lose $3 Million in Revenues If They Skip Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistan have named full strength side for this home series. In March, the Green Shirts rested some of the core players and introduced new faces to the side which lost three-match series against Afghanistan 1-2. With regular members back, Pakistan will be hoping to dish out better performances against the Blackcaps who will be without skipper Kane Williamson.

PAK vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers- Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) and Tom Latham (NZ) can be our pick as wicket-keeper for PAK vs NZ fantasy team.

PAK vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- In batting, Babar Azam (PAK), Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Iftikhar Ahmed (PAK) can be picked as batsmen in your PAK vs NZ Dream11 team.

PAK vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - For the PAK vs NZ we will go with three all-rounders. Shadab Khan (PAK), James Neesham (NZ), Imad Wasim (PAK) can be part of your Dream11 fantasy team.

PAK vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Shaheen Afridi (PAK) and Adam Milne (NZ), can be the bowlers in your PAK vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team. Chennai, Kolkata Could Well Be Pakistan’s Preferred Venues for Their ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Matches in India.

PAK vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team PAK vs NZ whereas Shaheen Afridi (PAK) could be selected as the vice-captain.

