Pakistan vs South Africa Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 2nd ODI 2025: With a 1-0 lead in the ongoing three-match series, the Pakistan national cricket team will clash against the South Africa national cricket team in the PAK vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 on November 6. The Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2025 will be played at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, with Shaheen Afridi and Co eyeing a 2-0 unassailable lead, while the Mathhew Breetzke-led side is looking to draw the series level. SA vs PAK 2025: South Africa Batter Dewald Brevis Ruled Out of Pakistan ODI Series Due to Shoulder Muscle Strain.

In PAK vs SA 1st ODI 2025, South Africa managed 263 thanks to knocks from Lhuan-dre Pretoriou, Quinton de Kock, and Corbin Bosch as others failed despite starts. Naseem Shah finally showcased some form, claiming a well-deserved three-fer, while Abrar Ahmed, too, excelled in his leg-spin. Pakistan, in reply, chased down 264 in the final over, after sizeable contributions from Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Mohammed Rizwan, and Salman Agha. In this article, we shall take a look at Pakistan vs South Africa best fantasy playing XI for PAK vs SA 2nd ODI 2025. Pakistan Beat South Africa by 2 Wickets in PAK vs SA 1st ODI 2025; Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Bowlers Star As Green Shirts Go 1–0 Up.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Quinton de Kock (SA)

Batters: Babar Azam (PAK), Lhuan-dre Pretorious (SA), Fakhar Zaman (PAK)

All-Rounders: Corbin Bosch (SA), Saim Ayub (PAK), Mohammad Nawaz (PAK)

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi (SA), Naseem Shah (SA), Shaheen Afridi (PAK)

Who Will Win PAK vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 Match?

Pakistan holds a clear advantage over South Africa, given their form and the conditions both teams are playing in. Pakistan, thanks to their veteran players, have managed to breeze past South Africa, who are fielding a relatively inexperienced side. Expect Pakistan to win the contest with ease and take a 2-0 lead.

