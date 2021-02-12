Pakistan (PAK) will square off against South Africa (SA) in 2nd T20I match of the three-match series on February 13, 2021. Babar Azam led Pakistan side has already taken 1-0 lead in the series. While Heinrich Klaasen's South Africa will have to win the upcoming T20I at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore to stay alive in this on-going T20I series. The Proteas lost the previous T20I match against Pakistan by three runs. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for PAK vs SA 2nd T20I 2021 match Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI.

Pakistan after losing the toss was put in to bat first where they posted a total of 169/6 thanks to the unbeaten knock of 104 runs from 64 balls by Mohammad Rizwan. However, the other Pakistani batsmen failed to score in that game. In reply, Pakistan team put up a great show by the ball, where they did not allow the Proteas to meet the required run rate at any stage. Usman Qadir bowled a brilliant spell of 2/21 in 4 overs. From South Africa, Reeza Hendricks scored 54 runs from 42 balls, however, it went in vain as South Africa ended with 166/6 in 20 overs.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper- Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) for his brilliant century in the previous game can be chosen as the wicket-keeper for PAK vs SA 2nd T20I 2021 Dream11 team.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen- Babar Azam (PAK), Haider Ali (PAK), Reeza Hendricks (SA) and Janneman Malan (SA) can ideally be chosen as four batsmen for your fantasy playing XI.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders- Andile Phehlukwayo (SA) can be elected as the all-rounder for your PAK vs SA Dream11 team.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers- It would be wise to go with four bowlers and they should be Tabraiz Shamsi (SA), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Haris Rauf (PAK) and Usman Qadir (PAK).

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Babar Azam (PAK), Haider Ali (PAK), Reeza Hendricks (SA), Janneman Malan (SA), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Andile Phehlukwayo (SA), Tabraiz Shamsi (SA), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Haris Rauf (PAK), Usman Qadir (PAK).

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) can be elected as captain for PAK vs SA 2nd T20I 2021 Dream11 team, while Babar Azam (PAK) can be chosen as vice-captain.

