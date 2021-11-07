In the 41st match of the ICC T20 World Cup Scotland will face the table-toppers Pakistan. The contest will hold value for both teams as Pakistan will like to win this encounter to take momentum into the semis whereas Scotland would like to finish their campaign on a high. The match between Pakistan and Scotland will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 7 at 7:30 pm IST. Pakistan team looks confident standing at top of the points table in Group 2 winning all of their matches in this group whereas Scotland Are languishing at the bottom having unable to put up a fight in all their games barring the New Zealand game. PAK vs SCO Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 41.

In this article, we shall be talking about the Dream11 team which comprises wicketkeepers, batsmen, bowlers, and all-rounders. This will help you draft your Dream 11 team. Talking about Pakistan, they have shown Immense dedication and skills in the tournament. Their openers have been in red hot form, the middle order and lower order has come to the party when needed and their bowlers have shown good execution. Scotland will have to play really well if they want to compete with Pakistan.

PAK vs SCO Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Wicketkeeper - Mohammad Rizwan(Pakistan), can be named as wicket-keeper in your Dream 11 Fantasy team.

PAK vs SCO Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Batters -Babar Azam(PAK), Asif Ali( PAK), George Munsey(SCO), can be picked as your Dream 11 fantasy team's batsmen.

PAK vs SCO Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: All-Rounders

Mohammad Hafeez (PAK), Shadab Khan (PAK) and Michael Leask (SCO) can be picked as all-rounders

PAK vs SCO Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Bowlers

Chris Greaves (SCO), Mark Watt (SCO), Shaheen Afridi (PAK) and Hasan Ali (PAK) can be the bowling pick for your fantasy team.

PAK vs SCO Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 team Prediction:

Mohammad Rizwan(PAK), Babar Azam(PAK), George Munsey (SCO), Mohammad Hafeez (PAK), Shadab Khan (PAK), Asif Ali (PAK), Michael Leask (SCO), Chris Greaves( SCO), Hasan Ali (PAK), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Mark Watt (SCO)

