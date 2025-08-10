Mumbai, August 10: A composed unbeaten knock from young Hasan Nawaz and a fiery spell from Shaheen Shah Afridi powered Pakistan to a comfortable win over West Indies in the first ODI at Trinidad, let's look at the other top performers of the match. Hasan Nawaz Becomes 14th Pakistan National Cricket Team Player To Score Half-Century on One-Day International Debut, Achieves Feat During WI vs PAK 1st ODI 2025.

1. Evin Lewis

Evin Lewis (Photo credit: Twitter)

The West Indies opener was the top scorer for them, as he scored 60 off 62 ball, laced with five boundaries and three maximums.

2. Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Photo Credit: X/@iShaheenAfridi)

Pakistan seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi completed his 350 international wickets. He had a terrific impact on this match as he led the charge with 4/51 in eight overs. He moved to 11th on Pakistan’s all-time wicket-takers list with 351 scalps.

3. Naseem Shah

Naseem Shah (Photo Credits: @iqrakhanniazi/X)

He was impressive for Pakistan, as he took 3/55 in his eight overs.

4. Hasan Nawaz

Hasan Nawaz (Photo Credit: X/@tntsports)

Played his first ODI, and remained unbeaten on 63 off 54 deliveries, which included five boundaries and three sixes. Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi Completes 350 International Wickets, Achieves Feat During PAK vs WI 1st ODI 2025.

5. Hussain Talat

Hussain Talat (Photo Credit: X/@tntsports)

Talat partnered with Nawaz and stitched an unbeaten partnership of 104 runs, which secured Pakistan the victory. He scored 41 off 37 balls, laced with four boundaries and a six.