Pakistan ODI Tri-Series Live Streaming and Telecast in India: Ahead of the much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan hosts New Zealand and South Africa in a triangular series. The tri-series will help all three teams prepare for the Champions Trophy 2025 which will be held in Pakistan and Dubai. The tri-series features four matches including the final. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Pakistan tri-series 2025 live telecast channel and online streaming in India, you can continue reading.

The first two matches of the tri-series takes place at the newly renovated Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. The next two matches, including the final, will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi. As per the format, the teams will face each other once and the top two teams on the points table will head to the final. In case, teams are tied on points, the Net Run-Rate (NRR) will come into play. Why is Gaddafi Stadium Called So? Know Reason Behind Name of Famous Cricket Ground in Lahore Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Where to Watch PAK vs NZ vs SA National Cricket Team Matches in India?

Sony Sports Network have acquired the broadcast rights of Pakistan tri-series 2025 matches in India. The PAK vs NZ vs SA ODI tri-series 2025 matches will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 5 and its HD channel.

How to Watch PAK vs NZ vs SA Free Live Streaming Online in India?

With Sony Sports Network having the broadcast rights of the tri-series, the live streaming of the matches will be available on SonyLiv website and app. Apart from it, FanCode will also provide live streaming online of the tri-series. However, fans will have to subscribe to the services and free live streaming online will not be available.

